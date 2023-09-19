Repayments on Federal Student Loans Restarting After Three Year Pause

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As of October 1st, students with federal student loans will be expected to start making payments on those loans. Federal student loan repayments were paused for three years due to the pandemic. Interest on these loans started accruing again at the beginning of this month. Here’s more about what borrowers are experiencing and the steps they can take to help them plan to pay back these loans.

Katelyn Osborne is a senior in college at UMPI. Osborne said, “I was a senior in high school when COVID hit. So when that happened it threw everyone for a loop obviously. I couldn’t work so it has affected me to this day because I couldn’t save money but since I’ve been in school this entire time I haven’t had to pay off student loans.”

Osborne, who started college during the beginning of COVID, will be experiencing monthly payments on her student loans for the first time ever this year. She joins many others who are either facing these loan payments for the first time or had their loan payments paused.

Mary Dyer is a Financial Education Programs Manager at FAME. Dyer said, “None of the borrowers in Maine or across the country who had federal loans were required to make payments. We’re concerned that that pause obviously has created a situation for many borrowers”

Borrowers should understand what their monthly payments are going to be and what their plan is to make those payments on time, according to Dyer. FAMEmaine.com offers support.

Dyer “So we’ve launched a new website page and a set of resources and support just to give update their loan information and to plan for repayment and to successfully repay their loans.”

Student loans are very individualized to the borrower according to Dyer. What works for some may not work for others, so borrowers are encouraged to speak with their financial aid servicer to find out what will work best for them.

Osborne “My best advice for people coming into college is to lean on those around you. Especially, especially, your financial aid office.

Dyer “There’s a tremendous amount of help available in terms of a whole variety of repayment plans and flexibility, but unless a borrower reaches out to their servicer to ask for that they might not get that support.”

For more information, folks can visit FAMEmaine.com/repayrestart for tips and strategies about paying back those student loans.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.