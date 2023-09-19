Showers Taper off Later Tonight, with Sunshine Returning to the Forecast Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had more showers and downpours work through the county during the early morning hours of Tuesday, leaving us with higher rainfall totals once again in some areas. This time it’s been western parts of the county receiving the highest rainfall amounts with some areas picking up just over an inch of rain as of 8:30 this morning. We’ve seen more showers and downpours over the course of the day today, resulting in another Flood Advisory being issued over far western parts of the county. we’ll have a better idea of the final rainfall amounts from this system by tomorrow morning.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been parked over the state during the day today. This will eventually exit the region later tonight, leaving us with clearing skies and some sunshine possible tomorrow. It doesn’t look like it will be a completely sunny day, with shower chances in the forecast through the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will be isolated in nature tomorrow, with not every community seeing them. This will eventually leave us with nicer weather for the end of the work week, with more sunshine expected along with milder temperatures.

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening still shows the chance for everyone to see some showers between now and midnight tonight as the storm system finally pushes east. This will eventually leave us with mostly cloudy skies going into the early morning hours of Wednesday, and clearing skies expected during the day Wednesday. Low temperatures tonight will cool off once again into the lower to mid 50s between now and tomorrow morning. Northwesterly winds will still be gusty at times during the overnight hours, adding a chill to the air, especially by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, with a few breaks in the clouds possible early on in the day. We’ll eventually see more sunshine versus cloud cover during the afternoon hours. I think we’ll still see the chance for an isolated shower or two during the day tomorrow, but don’t expect them to last very long, or put down very much in terms of precip. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, if not a couple degrees warmer than today, climbing into the lower to mid 60s by the afternoon and evening hours. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, resulting in a chilly feeling day overall.

