More of a Mix of Sun and Clouds, Isolated Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After another dreary day yesterday with showers and downpours lasting throughout the day, we are slowly starting to clear things out this morning. Most of us are dealing with the cloud cover lingering from yesterday’s event. Today will be more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Total Rain Reports (WAGM)

Looking at some of the rainfall totals recorded in the last 36 hours, the highest of totals were recorded in areas to the west. Clayton Lake at the airport picked up on just over two and a half inches. If you remember yesterday, that was the section of the county that was placed under an areal flood watch. The rain did not wrap up there until the late evening based on how this system did track. Totals did vary throughout the county. Places like Frenchville at the Northern Aroostook Airport that did pick up on more of the heavy downpours as they lifted to the north. With downpours not really apparent in areas to the south, that’s where we did see the lowest of totals.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at this Morning’s Weather Setup we are seeing more of a quiet weather pattern developing. With our last system still in close proximity to the region and high pressure building in, some breezy conditions are likely. Because of how strong the dome of high pressure will be as it builds in overhead, it will keep any rain chances away from us leading right up to the first day of fall which starts during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will return back to the average high mark into the mid to upper 60s which is right around where our average high sits for this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, we really will be going back and forth between the cloud cover and the sunshine. We start to see a clearing line develop once we head past the morning commute. While the sunshine for the most part sticks around for most of the morning hours, there will be a few chances for some isolated showers developing. Anything we do see develop will be few and far between resulting in very minimal impacts overall. Shower chances will likely stick around through the evening commute. This will result in partly cloudy skies initially during the overnight hours before we clear things out. This will also keep our lows on the warmer side into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We will have slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs eventually reaching the middle 60s. While it will feel like fall tomorrow it is shaping up to be a beautiful day overall weather wise. This will be the start of a dry and sunny stretch of weather.

Tropical Outlook (WAGM)

Keeping our eyes on the tropics for you this morning, we still have Nigel which has now been upgraded to a category 2 storm based on the latest National Hurricane Center update. The good news is it has stayed well into the Atlantic preventing any threat to land. The National Hurricane Center does have their eyes on an area favorable of becoming our next named storm. If it does, it will become Ophelia.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.