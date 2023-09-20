New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety

A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.(Source: CPSC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Get ready for some sick beats, courtesy of the federal government.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released an “album” called “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We.”

It has several songs with safety-related messages aimed at young adults, like reminding them to wear a helmet and putting the phone away while driving.

The album can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, where downloads are available, and its YouTube channel.

The song “Protect Ya Noggin’” also has a Spanish version.

The songs could eventually pop up on Spotify and Apple Music.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

PI Church Vandalized
Presque Isle Church Vandalized By Terrible Speller
news
Overnight Fire in Houlton Impacting Several Businesses, Fire Marshall’s Office Now Investigating
fire
Fire happening near the Houlton International Airport
Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge.
Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge
Easton Coach Ryan Shaw registered his 200th career victory.
Ryan Shaw reaches coaching milestone

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
In this photo provided by the University of Liverpool, an excavation crew uncovers parts of a...
Simple log structure may be the oldest example of early humans building with wood
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets