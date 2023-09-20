Overnight Fire in Houlton Impacting Several Businesses, Fire Marshall’s Office Now Investigating

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An overnight fire at a building at the Houlton International Airport has impacted several businesses and area residents. Houlton Fire Department Chief Milton Cone tells Newssource 8, a crew of 29 firefighters responded to a building at the Houlton International Airport around 9 PM Tuesday night. He says when they arrived they discovered a building known as the former Houlton International Building was fully involved. The building is an old hangar that’s been converted into a tenant complex for several businesses. Chief Cone says at least four businesses were impacted including the Tiny Homes of Maine and several medical marijuana dispensaries. Cone says its was a complicated fire. He says they responded with six pieces of apparatus. He says crews returned to the station around 1 AM. He says the Fire Marshall’s Office is now investigating. Newssource 8 is continuing to cover this developing story.

