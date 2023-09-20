Sunshine Returns to the Forecast to end the Work Week, along with Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We’ve got more sunshine in the forecast here over the next few days. After cloud cover lasted for much of the day today, we’ll see some changes in store going into tomorrow. High pressure continues to build into the region from the west, and is expected to stay in control of our weather at least through the first half of the weekend. This will provide us with a few days of nice weather and sunshine, before cloud cover and shower chances return for the second half of the weekend into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies continuing to clear out between now and tomorrow morning. This will leave us with chillier low temperatures going into tomorrow morning, with lows expected to fall back into the mid and upper 40s. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, keeping a chilly feel to the air through tomorrow morning. Some areas of patchy fog could develop during the early morning hours of Thursday, but isn’t expected to last long, burning off by mid-morning Thursday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Thursday ends up being a nice day across the county with more sunshine expected. A few passing clouds are still possible during the day, but I think overall it will shape up to be one of the better days that we’ve seen recently. High temperatures tomorrow are still expected to be chilly. Highs will likely climb into the lower to mid 60s by the afternoon hours. Northwesterly winds remain gusty during the day tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 25 mph still possible.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.