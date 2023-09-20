Sunshine Returns to the Forecast to end the Work Week, along with Warmer Temperatures

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We’ve got more sunshine in the forecast here over the next few days. After cloud cover lasted for much of the day today, we’ll see some changes in store going into tomorrow. High pressure continues to build into the region from the west, and is expected to stay in control of our weather at least through the first half of the weekend. This will provide us with a few days of nice weather and sunshine, before cloud cover and shower chances return for the second half of the weekend into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies continuing to clear out between now and tomorrow morning. This will leave us with chillier low temperatures going into tomorrow morning, with lows expected to fall back into the mid and upper 40s. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, keeping a chilly feel to the air through tomorrow morning. Some areas of patchy fog could develop during the early morning hours of Thursday, but isn’t expected to last long, burning off by mid-morning Thursday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Thursday ends up being a nice day across the county with more sunshine expected. A few passing clouds are still possible during the day, but I think overall it will shape up to be one of the better days that we’ve seen recently. High temperatures tomorrow are still expected to be chilly. Highs will likely climb into the lower to mid 60s by the afternoon hours. Northwesterly winds remain gusty during the day tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 25 mph still possible.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI Church Vandalized
Presque Isle Church Vandalized By Terrible Speller
news
Overnight Fire in Houlton Impacting Several Businesses, Fire Marshall’s Office Now Investigating
fire
Fire happening near the Houlton International Airport
Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge.
Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge
Easton Coach Ryan Shaw registered his 200th career victory.
Ryan Shaw reaches coaching milestone

Latest News

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 9-20-23 PM
Today's Highs
More of a Mix of Sun and Clouds, Isolated Showers Possible
Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 9-20-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
Showers Taper off Later Tonight, with Sunshine Returning to the Forecast Tomorrow