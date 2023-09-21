Bundle Up Tonight, with Warmer Temperatures Expected by the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had a nicer day across the county today with more sunshine for most places. A few fair weather clouds bubbled up during the afternoon hours, but didn’t really put a damper on the day. High pressure has provided us with this nice weather, and continues to sit off to the west of us this evening. High pressure is expected to move overhead during the day tomorrow, before weakening slightly going into the weekend. This has left us with some changes to the weekend forecast, however I don’t think it will impact any outdoor plans at this point.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows clear skies expected county wide between now and tomorrow morning. Light winds are also expected during the overnight hours, resulting in a good chance to see radiational cooling tonight into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures are expected to cool off into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places across the county. This will be some of the coolest air we’ve seen work into the county this month, and could result in some freezes over the north woods. Keep in mind the National Weather Service has let the freeze program for northwestern parts of the county expire, due to the expected end to the growing season today.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow may start off with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this meteorological fall, but don’t expect the cold air to linger. Sunshine during the day tomorrow combined with lighter southwesterly winds will work together to warm the area up, especially by the afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow look to top out into the upper 60s for most places. Mild air continues to filter into the county going into the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures expected for Saturday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.