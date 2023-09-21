Sunshine Returns Today, Feeling Like Fall

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. It’s been quite a while since we’ve woken up to some clearing skies and the sunshine. It has resulted in more of a cooler start to the day with some patchy areas of fog developing. Any fog that has developed this morning will likely burn off within the next hour or so as the temperatures begin to warm up.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at this morning’s Weather Setup, not much has changed between yesterday morning and what we are dealing with currently. High pressure continues to build in from the Northwest keeping our weather pattern more quiet to round out the work week and going into the early weekend. However we are watching for some chances for showers developing for the early work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will reach the low to middle 60s across the region. Because we haven’t had a chance to let go of some of those breezier conditions, it may feel a bit chillier than the middle 60s. Going hour by hour for you, with the exception of some thinner high level clouds, we won’t see much in terms of cloud cover going throughout the daytime. With clearing skies remaining the trend overnight tonight, it will allow our lows to cool off considerably. Most areas will see lows fall back into the low 40s. This will likely result in a very similar setup to what we saw this morning where some of us will be dealing with some patchy areas of fog developing.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will have a better chance at reaching above average as the sunshine continues. Most areas can expected temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s as the sunshine looks to continue.

Foliage Tracker (WAGM)

One of the good things about the sunny stretch of weather occurring is that we will have a better chance of increasing the colors on our leaves of the trees. According to the current foliage outlook, we are slowly starting to see some colors on the leaves. One of the conditions that does help with adding colors to the leaves is a stretch of sunny and cool nights and we certainly won’t have a lack of that within the next couple of days.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

