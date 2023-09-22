A Few Clouds and an Isolated Shower Possible this Weekend, Plenty of Sunshine Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a wonderful end to the work week with plenty of sunshine, some slight changes are on the way going into the weekend. The area of high pressure that’s been in control of our weather will slide to the west of us later tonight, allowing for a weak cold front to approach the region tomorrow. This could spark off some cloud cover and an isolated shower in spots, before exiting the region Saturday night. Any remaining cloud cover in place going into Sunday morning will eventually break apart during the day Sunday, resulting in a better second half of the day and second half of the weekend. Nice weather sticks around well into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly clear between now and tomorrow morning. This will allow low temperatures to cool off once again by tomorrow morning, however low temperatures aren’t expected to be as cold as what we saw last night. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most spots. Southwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, and will help to keep warmer air in place between now and tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine, however it isn’t expected to last all day. Cloud cover eventually increases during the early afternoon hours, along with the chance for an isolated shower or two moving through. This threat for showers remains low going into the evening hours of Saturday, before eventually tapering off after midnight. Cloud cover is expected to linger in spots going into Sunday, with some improvement expected later in the day Sunday. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be mild once again, with highs reaching the upper 60s and even lower 70s in some spots. Southwesterly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, but eventually shift back into the northwest tomorrow night into Sunday.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Right now Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days with a better chance to see some sunshine during the afternoon hours. As skies continue to clear out during the day Sunday, expect winds to change direction back into the northwest during the day. Cooler air will eventually funnel back into the region during the evening hours of Sunday, resulting in a chillier start to the new work week. High temperatures Sunday look to climb into the mid and upper 60s once again. As northwesterly winds remain light during the day Sunday, they won’t have much of an impact on the forecast until the sun sets.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.