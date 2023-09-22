Presque Isle is one of four Aroostook County towns to receive regional grant

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Four towns and cities in Aroostook County received substantial grants to develop sustainable projects that will help each town or city’s economy. The City of Presque Isle was one of them.

The Northern Border Regional Commission awarded $43.6 million in grants for their Catalyst Program, which aims to improve economic development in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. The City of Presque Isle received a $1 million grant from this program to support the development of a new terminal at the Presque Isle Airport.

“We will have the possibility of perhaps getting a second carrier down the line,” says Kim Smith, the Resource Development and Public Information Officer for the City of Presque Isle, “which would increase where we go to, how many flights a day we have, it will help with job retention, workforce development.” Smith suggests that the new terminal could address some of the staffing shortages in Aroostook County by providing an improved transportation option.

Smith says that the funding brings the city close to its funding goals for the project. “Overall this is a $30 million project and we still have about $3.6 million to raise.”

Additionally, Smith says the new project will improve infrastructure, workforce development, and climate resilience for the city. The project is expected to break ground in the summer of 2024.

The other towns and cities that received this grant include Caribou, Eagle Lake and Houlton. WAGM will provide more coverage on these projects in a future edition of NewsSource 8.

