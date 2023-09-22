Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Expected, Warm Start to Fall

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning, we certainly had some cooler temperatures this morning across the region into the 30s and 40s. We haven’t seen our temperatures warm up by much at this point, so you may need the light jacket heading out the door this morning for work and school. As a result of the clear and calm conditions we have also see some patchy areas of fog developing reducing visibility. You want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time on the roads with the reduced visibility.

Not much has changed in terms of our weather setup in the past 24 hours. With high pressure cresting over the state, it will allow the sunshine to continue today and into part of the daytime tomorrow. While we are monitoring the chance for a few passing showers for the early work week, most of the extended outlook looks dry and sunny. The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a system that sits well into the gulf coast of Florida, but based on current computer models I am not expecting that to impact us here locally.

We eventually warm up our temperatures by this afternoon into the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, with the exception of a few passing thin high level clouds the sunshine extends into the region going well into the sunset. It’s not until late this evening when we will see a slight increase in the cloud cover. Because it will be in the form of some thinner high level clouds, we stay mainly clear. The good news is our lows won’t be as cool as they were back yesterday evening. Most areas can expect lows to fall back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow officially marks the start of fall at 2:50 am, but it certainly won’t feel like fall looking at our expected high temperatures. Highs will have a better chance of hovering at or near the 70 degree mark. We will likely go back and forth between the clouds and the sunshine. However, I do think we will eventually see more sunshine than clouds when all is said and done. Sunday will likely feel more like fall with temperatures right around the average high mark into the mid to upper 60s.

