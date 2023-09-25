Austin Theriault Announces Bid for 2nd Congressional Seat

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Fort Kent native, small businessman, state representative, and championship-winning race car driver, Austin Theriault, has filed formal paperwork announcing his intention to run for Maine’s battleground 2nd Congressional District seat.

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the country in 2024. Theriault, 29, currently represents the 1st District in the Maine House of Representatives.

