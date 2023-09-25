Autumnal Equinox Explained

What is the autumnal equinox?
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Tomorrow marks the official first day of fall, but what is the autumnal equinox and how is it different from the other seasons? Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains.

Tomorrow officially marks the start of fall also known as the autumnal equinox. Fall officially begins as of 2:50 tomorrow morning. But what exactly is the fall or autumnal equinox? It is based on the sun’s rays and the tilt of the Earth. So during the autumnal equinox, we have the sun’s rays going directly over the equator. The term equinox is Latin for equal nights, so we have equal amounts of daylight and darkness. But that changes depending on what season we are in. So what differs between the seasons?

It is based on directly where the sun’s rays are directly hitting. So the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year and shorter nights, that’s when the sun’s rays are hitting directly over the tropic of cancer. Now the other point in time where we have equal amounts of daylight and darkness is during the spring or vernal equinox where the sun’s rays hit directly over the equator. Now during the winter solstice, which is the shortest day of the year, we see longer amounts of darkness. That’s when the sun’s rays are directly over the tropic of Capricorn. So as we go further into the fall season, we’ll continue to decrease the amount of daylight until we reach the winter solstice which officially begins towards the end of December. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

