Follow Up Friday - Farmer’s Almanac

The 2024 edition of the Farmers Almanac, published in Lewiston is now available. On Throwback Thursday we discussed how some people still look to age-old methods for guidance on the weather.

For this week’s Follow Up Friday, we caught up with the editor Peter Geiger who says while they will continue to print the booklets, he thinks the future of the almanac is digital.

“THE FUTURE IS CERTAINLY DIGITAL WE HAVE 1.3 MILLION FACEBOOK FOLLOWERS AND THEN THIS PINTEREST AND AND ALL THE OTHER WEBSITES SO WHAT USED TO BE A 48 PAGE BOOK THAT YOU TOOK AN ENTIRE YEAR PUT TOGETHER IS NOW ALMOST 200 PAGES AND ALL THE WEB POSTINGS SO I THINK THE FUTURE IS BEING APPRECIATIVE OF WHAT PEOPLE WANT TO SEE HOW THEY WANT TO SEE IT AND THE OLD DAYS THE PAGES WERE JUST PRINT NOW YOU HAVE TO HAVE COLOR YOU HAVE TO HAVE PHOTOGRAPHS, VIDEOS HAVE TO BE RELATIVELY SHORT BUT WHAT’S I THINK IMPORTANT ABOUT THE ALMANAC YOU GO TO MY WEBSITE AND YOU CAN CLICK ON ALMOST ANY TOPIC WHETHER IT’S PAST YEAR INSECTS LADYBUGS WHATEVER IT IS JUST A VIDEO OR YOU’LL SEE AN ARTICLE ON ON WHAT TO DO WITH WITH THAT SITUATION” says Geiger.

The big question...what is the almanac predicting for this winter? It is calling for a cold and snowy winter for the New England Region.

