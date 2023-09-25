A Frosty Night Expected Tonight, with More Sunshine in the Forecast

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a sunny start to the day across the county, cloud cover increased during the afternoon hours. This has left us with mostly cloudy skies during the early evening, but that isn’t expected to last. High pressure continues to sit to the north of us this evening, and is eventually expected to sink southward later tonight, with lasting impacts felt through the remainder of the work week into the week. This means plenty of sunshine in the forecast along with above average temperatures. High temperatures are expected to be almost 10 degrees above average by the end of the week going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the eastern half of the county through 8 AM tomorrow morning. Pretty much everywhere county-wide temperatures are expected to fall back close to, if not below freezing. However, the National Weather Service has ended the Frost/Freeze program for western parts of the county as of September 21st, as the first frost climatologically has already happened in that region by that date. The rest of the county will continue to see frost and freeze warnings through October 1st, after which point the National Weather Service will no longer issue the advisories. It’s important to either bring sensitive plants indoors tonight, or cover them up to have the best chance of surviving the frost. The good news is that temperatures will quickly warm up tomorrow with the sunshine, as high temperatures will be back up well above average.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings & Advisories
This Evening's Watches, Warnings & Advisories(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clear skies sticking with us between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid 30s for most places by tomorrow morning, with a few communities falling back into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning. Northerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime. The key difference between tomorrow and today will be the smoke and haze in the atmosphere. Right now a good chunk of smoke and haze from wildfire smoke is expected to work over the state during the day tomorrow. This will leave us with hazy sunshine, and reduced air quality, especially during the morning hours. Some improvement is possible during the afternoon hours, but the bulk of the improvement doesn’t come until late tomorrow night, when smoke and haze finally thins out across the county. High temperatures tomorrow won’t be impacted by the smoke and haze as much. High temperatures are still expected to climb into the upper 60s for most places, as northerly winds remain light during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Presque Isle is one of four Aroostook County towns to receive regional grant
PI Church Vandalized
Presque Isle Church Vandalized By Terrible Speller
Houlton Airport fire, 2023, antiques sign
Investigation of Houlton Airport fire remains active

Latest News

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 9-25-23 PM
Today's Highs
Sunny and Breezy Today, Frost Likely Tonight
Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 9-25-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
A Few Clouds and an Isolated Shower Possible this Weekend, Plenty of Sunshine Next Week