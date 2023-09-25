A Frosty Night Expected Tonight, with More Sunshine in the Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a sunny start to the day across the county, cloud cover increased during the afternoon hours. This has left us with mostly cloudy skies during the early evening, but that isn’t expected to last. High pressure continues to sit to the north of us this evening, and is eventually expected to sink southward later tonight, with lasting impacts felt through the remainder of the work week into the week. This means plenty of sunshine in the forecast along with above average temperatures. High temperatures are expected to be almost 10 degrees above average by the end of the week going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the eastern half of the county through 8 AM tomorrow morning. Pretty much everywhere county-wide temperatures are expected to fall back close to, if not below freezing. However, the National Weather Service has ended the Frost/Freeze program for western parts of the county as of September 21st, as the first frost climatologically has already happened in that region by that date. The rest of the county will continue to see frost and freeze warnings through October 1st, after which point the National Weather Service will no longer issue the advisories. It’s important to either bring sensitive plants indoors tonight, or cover them up to have the best chance of surviving the frost. The good news is that temperatures will quickly warm up tomorrow with the sunshine, as high temperatures will be back up well above average.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings & Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clear skies sticking with us between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid 30s for most places by tomorrow morning, with a few communities falling back into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning. Northerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime. The key difference between tomorrow and today will be the smoke and haze in the atmosphere. Right now a good chunk of smoke and haze from wildfire smoke is expected to work over the state during the day tomorrow. This will leave us with hazy sunshine, and reduced air quality, especially during the morning hours. Some improvement is possible during the afternoon hours, but the bulk of the improvement doesn’t come until late tomorrow night, when smoke and haze finally thins out across the county. High temperatures tomorrow won’t be impacted by the smoke and haze as much. High temperatures are still expected to climb into the upper 60s for most places, as northerly winds remain light during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

