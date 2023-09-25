Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Entering the United States After Prior Removal

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM):  A Mexican national pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to entering the United States after a prior removal.

According to court records, in April 2023, Alberto Beltran-Martinez, 44, and six others were pulled over in a van with six others in Hamlin near the international boundary by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent from the Van Buren Border Patrol Station. Immigration records showed that Beltran-Martinez had twice been previously removed from the U.S., in September 2006 at Laredo, Texas and in April 2021 at Del Rio, Texas. Beltran-Martinez had not obtained the express consent of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reapply for admission.

Beltran-Martinez faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine followed by five years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigated the case.

