Sunny and Breezy Today, Frost Likely Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. We have continued with our sunny and dry stretch of weather this morning with temperatures slowly beginning to warm up. There has been a slight haze in the skies associated with the smoke from the wildfires in Canada and it has slightly impacted our air quality. Most of us are dealing with moderate air quality.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We did have a weaker cold front advance over the region overnight last night, but because it was quick to move to the Northeast, it will not provide us with any chances for rain. At best, it will briefly cool off our high temperatures back to the average high mark and provide us with some breezier conditions throughout the day. While another system sits to our south this morning impacting portions of southern New England, based on currently computer models it will continue to track into the Atlantic. That will keep us dry and sunny through most of the extended forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually reach the lower 60s. Given that we will have the presence of those breezier conditions out of the Northeast, it may feel a bit cooler than the 60s. I’m only expecting gusts to top out at around 15-20 mph. Going hour by hour for you throughout the day, with the exception of a few thin high level clouds passing through, plenty of sunshine extends into the region. Clearing skies will remain the trend overnight tonight and going into early tomorrow morning. That will impact our overnight lows.

County Frost Advisory (WAGM)

Most places will see lows fall back into the low to middle 30s. Because of that, the National Weather Service has placed the eastern half of the county and southern Aroostook into a frost advisory through 8 am.

New Brunswick Frost Advisory (WAGM)

Not only are there frost advisories in place in the county, but there are also frost advisories in place for western New Brunswick. This is an important reminder that if you do have any plants outside that may be susceptible to frost, to cover them up or take them inside.

Smoke and Haze Forecast (WAGM)

Our sunny stretch of weather looks to continue tomorrow with highs slowly warming up into the mid to upper 60s. While we will have the sunshine, it may not seem like it do to presence of smoke in the atmosphere associated with the wildfires in Canada. I am expecting this to impact our air quality based on the fact that a lot of the smoke we do see throughout the morning will be a bit thicker. It’s important that you do limit your time outdoors especially if you do have any underlying respiratory conditions. The haze does look to stick around throughout the state going into the overnight hours.

