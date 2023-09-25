Throwback Thursday - Old Farmer’s Alamanac

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As harvest season gets into full swing for farmer’s across the County, accurate weather predictions become a critical factor to getting the job done on time. While modern meteorology has its state-of-the-art tools, some people still look to age-old methods for guidance. Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

As WAGM kicks off another year of our Potato Picker’s Special we take a look at a resource long used by farmers to get a long range outlook of regional weather, and observing the accuracy of those predictions. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 2003, where WAGM Reporter Amy Katcher reported on the enduring appeal of the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Now is the time to prepare for winter as windows are being wrapped in plastic and snow. Tires are being put on cars. Many wonder what Mother Nature has in store for us, but some think they know they’ve read the Old Farmers Almanac.

“I have a little man that I take care of and he’s 96 and he has many of them and so we read them. I like them for entertainment as well as checking to see if the weather’s right.” says Jacquie Silva who says she reads the Almanac often.

“I just like to compare the weather predictions with present time and old time weather conditions.” says Ken Roessler who says he rarely reads the Alamanc.

“What have you found? Have you found it to be pretty accurate?”

“Eh, average.” replies Roessler.

“With the weather forecast for the Old Farmers Almanac, we used three scientific disciplines. We use solar science and a lot of that involves the activity on the sun, specifically the sunspots. We also used climatology, which is a history of the weather, and we use meteorology, which is the study of the atmosphere.” states Janice Stillman – Editor, Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The forecasts are not day specific. They predict whether a week or month will be warmer or cooler, and if precipitation is more or less than the 30 year rolling average for that region.

“Historically, the accuracy rate for the weather, the Old Farmers Almanac is about 80%.” says Stillman.

Still, some question the validity of a forecast made a year in advance. Hendricus Lulofs of the National Weather Service has been a meteorologist for 17 years. While he sees the entertainment value of the little yellow book, he’s never turned to it for forecasting help.

“Beyond seven days, day-to-day forecasting is very difficult. We can tell trends.” says Lulofs.

Lulofs adds beyond 30 or 60 days, even that’s difficult.

“I think most people at home can do something similar to them. In fact probably better because we know our climatology better than people maybe in Lewiston. So if we were to all write, maybe the four or five types of weather that we’re used to seeing in winter down in random order on a calendar you just made yourself an Almanac.” states Lulofs.

But the store bought variety remains popular. It’s a strong seller here, in Presque Isle.

“One of them have strong faith in it as being able to predict the weather, the winter, the planning seasons.” says Ken Oliver – Bookstore Employee.

And much like the most published book ever, the unofficial “Farmer’s Bible” is not likely to disappear anytime soon.

Amy Catcher, News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.