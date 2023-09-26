Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsolved Aroostook - Kenneth Zernicke
Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Kenneth Zernicke
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
A Mexican national pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to entering the United...
Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Entering the United States After Prior Removal
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
.
Austin Theriault Announces Bid for 2nd Congressional Seat

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
Judge finds Donald Trump committed fraud with financial statements that exaggerated his wealth,...
LNL: Judge finds Donald Trump committed fraud with financial statements that exaggerated his wealth, value of his assets
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line