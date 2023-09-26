Fort Kent’s Middle Schoolers Hike Deboullie

Deboullie Mountain, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent’s Valley Rivers Middle Schoolers hiked Deboulie Mountain. This has been a 30-year tradition for SAD 27. The Deboullie field trip is a two-day event where the kids get to experience tenting, hiking, and more. Larry Murphy was one of the volunteers who helped the experience run smoothly. He was also one of the people who helped the field trip to Deboullie happen 30 years ago.

On Thursday, the kids participate in what they call the outdoor classroom. The kids learn different lessons and life skills from how to use a compass to what plants are edible.

Murphy said, “We’ve had people come up to us and talk about the flora - the edible plants. We’ve got water quality. We have teachers who teach the orienteering they learn to read a compass and they put them on a search and seek compass course.”

Then on Friday, the hike begins. This year was the first year in a long time that all the participants in the hike went to the top of Deboullie.

Murphy said, “It’s a four-mile trek. This year’s students --there were 55 or so and several adults--but all 55 students made it to the top and all chaperone as well.”

Murphy says that the field trip wouldn’t be what it is today without all the help they have received along the way from donations and volunteers. He also says the volunteers know the potential the field trip has on the kids.

Murphy said, “Volunteers that have had their children go through 15 years ago and are still coming, that’s a true testament of believing something and wanting to see it continue. And enjoying the kids and watching them enjoy the outdoors.”

Murphy hopes that this field trip develops new hopes and goals for each child and their future.

Murphy said, “If that outdoor experience produces one forest, one game warden, one botanist, one biologist, or one teacher you know. If it inspires them to hike and or to camp and or to enjoy the outdoors then all of our work has been worth it.”

