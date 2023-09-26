Hazy Sunshine, Mild Temperatures Return

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We were definitely off to a chilly start this morning as a result of clearing skies overnight and as a result the National Weather Service had placed the eastern half of the county into the frosty advisory. That has since now been lifted as temperatures have begun to slowly warm up as a result of the the sun coming up. However, frost advisories remain in place for areas in western New Brunswick.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our weather setup this morning shows a strong area of high pressure cresting over the region. It is strong enough where it will keep the cloud cover away from us along with the chance for precipitation. While there is a system that sits well to our south providing parts of southern New England with the rain and cloud cover, computer models have that system continuing to stay in the Atlantic. As a result, the sunshine and drier weather does look to continue well into the 8 day forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

While we will see the sunshine continue today, highs will not quite reach the 70 degree mark. This is because of the haze we will see going throughout the daytime as a result of some of the smoke from the wildfires in Canada reaching the area. Going hour by hour for you, we won’t see much if anything in terms of cloud cover from the morning and into the afternoon with the exception of a few thin high level clouds not really hindering the sunshine. This will remain the trend going into the late evening and overnight hours. It will be a very similar setup to what we saw this morning waking up tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some patchy areas of fog develop. Because we will have warmer temperatures this afternoon, our lows won’t fall back as much. Lows will eventually fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Future Smoke and Haze (WAGM)

While we aren’t dealing with as much of a haze presently, that will likely change. Taking you hour by hour with the smoke, we will likely see a few thicker bands drop down to the south specifically during this afternoon. As this happens, it is likely that our air quality will be impacted a result. It’s important to limit your time outdoors as well especially for those with any respiratory concerns. As the thicker areas of smoke continue to drop down to the south, we will slowly see more of an improvement overnight tonight reducing that risk for a haze in the skies.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Because we won’t have as much of a risk for a haze in the skies tomorrow, our highs will have a better chance of reaching the low 70s. The sunshine does look to continue, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we reach our high temperatures earlier on once we see any patchy areas of fog burn off and we see less of the haze in the skies.

