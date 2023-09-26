Light the Field - University of Maine at Fort Kent

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

Students, Staff, Alumni and Members of the Community have all gathered Friday evening, not just to celebrate another Homecoming weekend here in Fort Kent, but to remember one of their own. Tonight, what was formerly the Alumni Memorial Field has been dedicated the Michael Simon Field.

”This is a place that Michael really found himself and a place where Michael left an important legacy.”

Jamil Simon describes what the University of Maine at Fort Kent meant to his brother Michael. Michael Simon had been a fixture of the campus community since the early 80′s when he started attending classes at UMFK up until his death in June of 2022. Following his death, his family searched for a way to give back to the university that brought Michael so much joy.

“We’re very concerned as a family that Fort Kent and the Valley depend very much on the health, success and continuity of this university campus. That this university campus stay as healthy as it can because its giving back to the place that gave so much to my brother.” says Simon.

Because his brother Michael was a huge fan of the UMFK Soccer team, the family decided to make a 500,000 dollar donation to the university to install new lights on what is now named the Michael Simon Field. University of Maine at Fort Kent President, Deb Hadeen says these lights are a game changer.

“What an amazing gift to give to provide the lights to our soccer field and that is making it now easier for our players to practice and have games in the dark. Prior to that all our games and practices had to happen during the day.”

“The soccer teams, men and women are absolutely incredible, they almost had to go out with their cell phones to see where they hit the ball or be out of classes and schedule their classes for the hour or two they still have (light) but they’re winning national championships. So this is a facility that not only helps this incredible program at the college, but it gives back to the town and it gives light to a very dark place” says Simon.

