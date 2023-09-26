Medical Monday: Comfort Care

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - While many people think that comfort care and hospice care are the same. There are some differences. Vanessa Symonick explains in this week’s Medical Monday.

Dr. David Jones: “Comfort care, it’s an approach that involves addressing pain and symptoms caused by chronic disease for patients.”

Dr. David Jones is the medical director of home care and hospice for northern light health. He describes comfort care as a way to keep patients comfortable, but out of the hospital. It is often also described as a less aggressive care than routine care.

Jones: “The expectation then with comfort care is they’re going to have their symptoms managed by their primary care physician. But they’re not going to have acute interventions done”.

During comfort care patients will not have lab tests or x rays . He says a patient within comfort care may have the number of medications decreased.

Jones: “You deprescribe a little which means that instead of taking thirty medicines a day, and that may sound ridiculous, but I see patients not infrequently who are on thirty medicines a day. Some of them two times a day, so they’re taking fifty medicines a day. Get them down to six or seven medicines a day and they’re often more comfortable”.

Age is not a factor when enrolling in comfort care.

Jones: “The age would be one day to probably 110. We depend in looking at comfort care as we do in hospice care, what the family the family wants or what the patient wants. And it’s not an age-related thing.”

But there is a main difference between comfort care and hospice care according to Jones.

Jones: “Comfort care is more of a philosophy. It’s how you want your care provided to you where hospice care is a defined benefit by Medicare that has very specific rules”.

Overall Jones wants to remind families and patients that at times comfort care can eventually lead to hospice care.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.