Ralph Michaud joins the 300 win club

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque isle HIgh School girls soccer coach Ralph Michaud recently joined the 300 win club. Michaud has spent his entire coaching career in Presque Isle.

Ralph Michaud:” I had a wise man tell me one that, that if you start reaching milestones in coaching, there are two reasons that it is going to happen. You coach a really long time and you have really great players. I qualify for both. I coached a really long time and I coached a lot of great players.”

Michaud has spent 38 consecutive years coaching soccer in Presque Isle. He started as a JV Boys soccer coach and then took over the girls varsity job in the 1990′s. He said he has stuck around this long because of his love for the sport.

Michaud:” Soccer in your blood. When I played in college. It has been in my blood since the late 70′s and early 80′s.”

He is just one of three girls coaches to have 300 wins at the same school. The Wildcats have appeared in 7 regional championship games and won four Regional Titles in 2008,2011, and back to back titles in 2017 and 18. He said that during his career he has coached outstanding players who loved the sport. Michaud said that many of his players took up the sport at a young age.

Michaud:” Coaching so long I remember watching the kids at the rec play and then they come up and they are ball runners, then they are varsity players. I have seen a whole generation of kids do that.”

The veteran coach says the support the Wildcats receive from the School Administration, fans and the community plays a role in the team’s success.

Michaud:” Look around at all the complexes and you come up to Presque Isle and we have a turf field. It’s pretty easy to go to practice and easy to play games on what I feel is the best field in the State of Maine.”

Consistency is a key to success and while Michaud has been the head coach for nearly 30 years and normally that would mean working with numerous Assistant Coaches during that time, he has only had a handful of assistant coaches.

Michaud:” All these years I have only had three assistant coaches. Tim Prescott was an assistant in the first years, Mark White was an assistant for 10 and now Dillon Kingsbury is on his 13th season as being my assistant. I have been really fortunate with a lot of great assistants.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsolved Aroostook - Kenneth Zernicke
Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Kenneth Zernicke
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
A Mexican national pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to entering the United...
Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Entering the United States After Prior Removal
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
.
Austin Theriault Announces Bid for 2nd Congressional Seat

Latest News

Easton Coach Ryan Shaw registered his 200th career victory.
Ryan Shaw reaches coaching milestone
Ryan Shaw reaches coaching milestone
Ryan Shaw reaches coaching milestone
UMPI MEN's GOLF 2023
UMPI Owls Men’s Golf Team Thriving in the 2023 Season with Depth and Senior Leadership
UMPI men’s soccer looking for playoff berth in the NAC
UMPI men’s soccer looking for playoff berth in the NAC