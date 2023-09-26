PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. New Source 8′s Isaac Potter talks with a Mobile Crisis Services Manager at AMHC on ways to bring awareness to the month.

Nick Silver, Mobile Crisis Services Manager at AMHC, says “September is a month that mental health providers and communities are able to practice awareness and practice spreading awareness of the reality of suicidal ideation so people thinking about dying by suicide.”

As this month is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of suicidal thoughts. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, one person dies by suicide every 32 hours in the state of Maine. Silver says it’s important to look out for the warning signs.

Nick Silver: “Some of the things that keep an ear out would be people talking about suicide. I think it has become more common for people to make jokes about dying by suicide, but the reality is there has to be a reason that somebody is thinking about death. Other things would be having a friend or family member say things like I don’t want to be alive anymore, I just wish I could go to sleep and not wake up. Things like giving their things away or talking as though they aren’t going to be here or aren’t going to be available.”

Silver adds if you notice any of these warning signs, it’s very important to reach out to them.

Nick Silver: “One of the things that I would suggest for anybody who has a friend, family member, or loved one who is having struggles with thoughts of dying by suicide is to talk about it, right? Evidence through research indicates that there is not an increased risk of people dying by suicide because it is a topic of conversation and often times it helps people to feel seen.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, you can access AMHC’s Mobile Crisis Services team, by calling or texting the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988 or the Maine Crisis Line at 1-888-568-1112. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.