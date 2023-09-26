Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Kenneth Zernicke

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

It’s been 8 years since a house fire on Lower Lyndon Street in Caribou sparked a still active homicide investigation to find the killer of Kenneth Zernicke. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“He really loved Bob Ross, there are time’s when he would sit along and paint along with Bob and he ended up becoming a phenomenal artist”

Jessica Zernicke Holmes reflects on a memory of her father, Kenneth Zernicke, enjoying a hobby that was near and dear to him, painting. It’s been 8 years since he was murdered at his home on 5 Lower Lyndon Street in Caribou. Despite an investigator’s best efforts, Kenneth Zernicke’s killer remains at large.

“Ken Zernicke is a case from Caribou. September 24th, 2015 there was report of a house fire. Police and fire were both called, rescue was called” states Lt. Darrin Crane – Maine State Police.

“We immediately called the Fire Marshalls in for investigation on the fire for some suspicions and they’ve kind of taken over the process from us right now” - Scott Susi – Chief, Caribou Fire Department (9/25/2015)

“Shortly after arriving they find a body inside the home, they were able to remove the body which lead to taking it down to the Maine Medical Examiners office where an autopsy was performed.” continues Crane.

“Based on the information that we have as a result of the work the medical examiner did yesterday and the investigative efforts that we have been undertaking so far, we have determined that this is a homicide and we are treating it as such” - Lt. Troy Gardner – Maine State Police (9/28/2015)

Little more information is known regarding the Zernicke case, as the Maine State Police wish to preserve the integrity of their investigation.

“They haven’t even released how he was killed, just the fact that he was”

“We as law enforcement don’t put a lot of information out specific to a case. We know that can be frustrating for families, but again we all have the goal of bringing these cases to justice and we’re trying to use the information that we do know to be true. We hold on to that so that we can hopefully someday have the right information, right amount of evidence or testimony to be able to charge someone and get the case to court.” says Crane.

Regardless of what is or isn’t put out by law enforcement, Zernicke Holmes says she’s heard her share of rumors over the years, all of which have been passed on to investigators who are still hoping for a breakthrough.

“Just say something if you know something like it’s hurting us more not knowing than it’s going to if you know something. Like even if it’s just a tip you can do that anonymously”

“I think one thing that’s important for people to know is, on the law enforcement side, we don’t give up. These cases may take years and years but we follow up on any information that comes in, some of it is helpful, some of it is rumors that are not true”

If you have any information regarding the 2015 murder of Kenneth Zernicke, you’re urged to contact the Maine State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

