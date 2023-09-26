Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A woman in her 70s died after suffering from an apparent dog bite, according to officials with the Toledo Police Department.

Officers at the scene said workers with a lawn care company found the woman on the ground in the backyard of a home in Toledo Tuesday.

Authorities said it appeared the woman had been bitten by a dog and died.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control took a dog belonging to the woman from the scene.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

