Another Mild and Sunny Day!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. After another sunny and mild day yesterday, we are off to another clear start this morning. Temperatures have started off on a bit of a cooler note, however only a few places are dealing with some patchy areas of fog and frost. While we do have a bit of a haze in the skies associated with the smoke from the wildfires in Canada, it has not been hindering the sunshine. It is not likely it will impact our air quality because a lot of the smoke has been sustained to the higher levels of the atmosphere.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our weather setup has not changed in the past couple of days and that’s the way we continue to trend. We have a stronger dome of high pressure that has set itself up over Northern Canada. This will keep any rain or cloud cover away from the region. In fact, since yesterday we have seen seven days without any precipitation in Caribou which marks the driest stretch of weather we have seen this year overall.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

The mild stretch of weather continues this afternoon with highs having a greater chance of reaching the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, we really won’t see much of anything in terms of cloud cover from the morning commute and into the lunchtime hours. Even during the evening commute, we will only see the possibility for a few thin high level clouds, not expected to hinder the sunshine. It will be very similar setup this evening to what we have seen the past couple of days where clearing skies remain the trend overnight with some patchy areas of fog developing. Because lows will eventually fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s, some areas will once again see some patchy frost develop.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures tomorrow will have a greater chance of getting up and over the 70 degree mark. The sunshine continues as well!

NHC Outlook (WAGM)

Tracking the tropics for you this morning, we have tropical storm Philippe in the southern Atlantic. Based on the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, it will arc to the North brining it north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Right now, it does not pose a threat to any landmasses. Right behind it a tropical wave has formed off the coast of Africa. That National Hurricane Center has marked that as any area favorable for development. If it does form, it will become our next named storm which is Rina.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures!

