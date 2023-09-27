Enjoy The Sunshine and Mild Temperatures this Week; No Real Changes Expected for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. High pressure continued to control our weather today. As high pressure slowly sinks southward, we’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, before some cloud cover returns to end the work week. This will allow temperatures to slowly warm up a few more degrees each day. Tomorrow expect high temperatures to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, before more places reach the lower 70s during the afternoon hours of Thursday. Friday brings high temperatures into the lower to mid 70s for some spots, as high pressure weakens late in the week. We could see some impacts from this, but the most we’ll see is additional cloud cover during the day Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clear skies anticipated across the county. As low temperatures fall back closer to the dew point, patchy fog could develop in some areas, especially in some of the more fog prone areas in the river valleys. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be warmer than last night, but still right around where we should be for this time of year. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning, with some places around the county hanging onto the mid 40s. Northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Expect more sunshine during the day tomorrow, and plenty of it. Smoke and haze from wildfires over parts of Canada could still provide some impacts during the day. This will mainly be thanks to northerly winds helping to push smoke back into the region, keeping the likelihood of seeing haze in the forecast during the afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will likely be a couple of degrees warmer even with the smoke and haze in the forecast. High temperatures look to climb into the lower 70s for most places county wide. This will be also be helped along by light northerly winds, not having much of an impact on the forecast temperatures tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast, which will be attached to this article later this evening. Have a great evening!

