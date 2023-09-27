MCCS Board Meeting Approves Childcare Center to be Constructed at NMCC

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Community College System Board of Trustees met on the NMCC Campus earlier today. One of the items that was discussed and approved by the board will benefit NMCC and could help the childcare shortage in Aroostook County.

President of MCCS, David Daigler said, “But I think here in Presque Isle what is most important is the approval of the childcare center that the college has been working diligently on, on putting together. There’s going to be a renovation. There’s going to be a childcare center. There’s funding available. And that was really finally approved so I think that’s really exciting!”

President of NMCC, Tim Crowley said, “We provide education and training for people who want to work in that industry. This will put a childcare center on our campus so students can get their practical experience here. It also provides an opportunity for people who have families to have a place for their children to be during the day. So the childcare portion of this will serve the children of students who are here and employees. The educational piece of this is that it provides an educational form for our students in the early childhood education program. So it’s a very exciting day for this campus.”

Construction on the center will begin later this year.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.