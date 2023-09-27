MCCS Board Meeting Approves Childcare Center to be Constructed at NMCC

President Tim Crowley Speaking During the Board Meeting.
President Tim Crowley Speaking During the Board Meeting.(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Community College System Board of Trustees met on the NMCC Campus earlier today. One of the items that was discussed and approved by the board will benefit NMCC and could help the childcare shortage in Aroostook County.

President of MCCS, David Daigler said, “But I think here in Presque Isle what is most important is the approval of the childcare center that the college has been working diligently on, on putting together. There’s going to be a renovation. There’s going to be a childcare center. There’s funding available. And that was really finally approved so I think that’s really exciting!”

President of NMCC, Tim Crowley said, “We provide education and training for people who want to work in that industry. This will put a childcare center on our campus so students can get their practical experience here. It also provides an opportunity for people who have families to have a place for their children to be during the day. So the childcare portion of this will serve the children of students who are here and employees. The educational piece of this is that it provides an educational form for our students in the early childhood education program. So it’s a very exciting day for this campus.”

Construction on the center will begin later this year.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsolved Aroostook - Kenneth Zernicke
Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Kenneth Zernicke
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
A Mexican national pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to entering the United...
Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Entering the United States After Prior Removal
Presque Isle Coach Ralph Michaud joined an elite club when he won his 300th career game recently.
Ralph Michaud joins the 300 win club
Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Comfort Care

Latest News

Inside a Court Room
What a Government Shutdown Would Mean For the Federal Court System
Ralph Michaud joins the 300 win club
Ralph Michaud joins the 300 win club
Group Photo on Deboullie
Fort Kent’s Middle Schoolers Hike Deboullie
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month