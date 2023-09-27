What a Government Shutdown Would Mean For the Federal Court System

Inside a Court Room
Inside a Court Room(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With a government shutdown looming, federal court proceedings would also be affected. We spoke to the US Attorney of the District of Maine to find out what impact the shutdown would have on the federal court system.

US Attorney for the District of Maine, Darcie McElwee said, “In order to be able to go to court or to work at all, you have to be deemed essential and not every position is deemed essential. And there’s limited and restricted numbers on who’s deemed essential in a government shutdown environment and so not everybody who is in the office and federal agencies can continue to work. Obviously, law enforcement agents who focus on public safety are always considered essential cause they don’t want anyone to worry about, you know, enforcement on the actual ground and in our streets and neighborhoods. But in terms of actual court proceedings, a significant number would be continued. In particular, civil cases would be continued and put on hold. And then criminal cases would as necessary and as needed be put through the system but at a much slower pace.”

Military members will also have to work without pay during the government shutdown.

