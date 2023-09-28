Another Mild and Sunny Day, Enjoy it!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday Morning everyone. What a great stretch of mild and sunny weather we’ve had to kick off the first week of fall. This morning the sunshine has continued. However that did allow for some patchy areas of fog to develop mainly in the eastern half of the county. That has now since burned off. While we do have a slight haze in the skies associated with the smoke from the wildfires in Canada, it will be a very similar setup to what we had yesterday where it is not anticipated to impact our air quality.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

High Pressure continues to dominate our weather setup this morning allowing for the sunshine to continue today. While we have a weaker disturbance known as a trough to our west, it won’t be strong enough to provide us with any chances for rain, but we will see a slight increase in our cloud cover. Precipitation chances will be very limited throughout the course of the 8 day forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will spend another day up and over the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, it will be a very similar setup to what we have been seeing the past couple of days where we won’t see much if anything in terms of cloud cover going throughout the day. Any clouds we do see are not expected to hinder the sunshine in any way. This of course does not factor in any of the haze we are currently seeing as a result of some wildfire smoke. It’s not until we get past midnight when we will see a slight increase in the cloud cover and even then, clearing skies will persist. Lows will bottom out into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Foliage Tracker (WAGM)

The cool, crisp nights and warm and sunny days have been really helping some of the colors pop on the trees. Based on the current foliage tracker, most of the county is in the moderate range with about 30-50% color.

CPC Temp Outlook (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will spend another day over the 70 degree mark with some cloud cover expected. However, I do think we will see more sunshine than clouds throughout the day. There will be times where we will see more filtered areas of sunshine develop. Looking at the extended outlook from the climate prediction center, the Northeast will continue to see above average temperatures. The coolest spots have been in the western half of the United States.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy another day of sunshine!

