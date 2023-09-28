WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) -

Congressman Jared Golden says he has a plan which could avoid a government shutdown.

The bill titled the “Bipartisan Keep America Open Act” has the support of a 64 member bipartisan “Problem Solving Caucus”. Golden says he hopes the compromises included in the bill will sway partisan members of congress and fund the government through the new year.

“It would fund government through roughly January 11th at current levels. It would give the Biden administration authority at our borders to expel anyone who has come to the country illegally. This is part of the Trump policy that matched with the Remain in Mexico policy as it relates to asylum, giving the administration authorities that it lost with the expiration of what was called Title 42. This is I think a key part of the agreement between democrats and republicans that are supporting this framework. It also would give important authorization to the White House for spinning down emergency assistance to states like Hawaii who have faced devastating fires.”

In addition the bill would also put aside funds for military aid in Ukraine. Golden went on to say that one of his primary concerns is for Active Military Members, including members of the Maine Coast Guard, who would not be paid in the event of a shutdown.

