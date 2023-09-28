Bringing awareness to National Blood Cancer Awareness Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - September is National Blood Cancer Awareness Month . News Source 8′s Isaac Potter talks with a Medical Oncologist on ways to bring light and awareness to the month.

Blood Cancer Awareness Month is a global event helping to raise awareness of one of the world’s most prevalent and dangerous cancers: blood cancer.

Lukas Emery, Hematologist/Medical Oncologist at A.R. Gould Hospital, says “If we look at the numbers of this, it’s estimated to roughly two million people will be diagnosed with a blood cancer in the United States. That’s about 10% of the cancer diagnosis, and that translates to about one diagnosis every 3-5 minutes in the United States which is pretty significant so getting back to your original question so what is the point of blood cancer awareness month it’s really to raise awareness of this underrecognized group of cancers.”

Emery says there are a few symptoms to blood cancer that can include frequent infections, fatigue, bruising, bleeding, night sweats, swollen glands, and more. He mentions there are different ways doctors go about diagnosing blood cancer.

Lukas Emery: “We have to do things like looking at the blood count. Sometimes we go to the microscope and look at the blood smears ourself that the lab makes for us. Bone marrow biopsies, and then imaging meaning scans like cat scans, pet scans, MRI’s, those sorts of things. Often times we need to get a biopsy to see are there abnormal blood cells present or not.”

Emery adds it’s important to bring awareness as it is an underrecognized groups of cancers.

Lukas Emery: “Educating bringing these to the forefront of people’s minds and getting people to learn what are the side effects, when do i need to worry, when should I see my doctor, those are all important things. Because earlier diagnosis can allow people to avoid some of those more significant disease related issues, and allow them earlier access to treatment which can be life saving in a lot of situations.”

Knowing the symptoms might mean you or a family member could be diagnosed earlier and begin treatment sooner . Isaac Potter News Source 8.”

