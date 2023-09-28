Federal, State and Local Partnership Bring Protecting Houses of Worship Event to Aroostook County

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A workshop to address possible security vulnerabilities within Houses of Worship was held in Caribou. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“All houses of worship focus on being inclusive and welcoming and so as a result they are often targets of individuals who feel differently than whatever belief is practiced in that particular house of worship and so by their very nature they are vulnerable to violence and threats of violence and hatred which is sad and unfortunate, but a reality.” - Darcie McElwee – U.S. Attorney, District of Maine

Representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Maine, the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Aroostook Emergency Management Agency, Department of Justice as well as the Maine Emergency Management Agency came together to provide houses of worship with resources and contacts to better prepare for threats.

“This is something that we’ve done throughout the state. This is our third time and then we hope to do a virtual one later. The point of this event is for houses of worship throughout the county to receive fairly significant education on security issues and have an opportunity to connect with and collaborate with local law enforcement as well as some federal law enforcement partners who focus on security and safety.” continues McElwee.

Dr. Thomas Swenson Jr of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says the event provided attendees with a well rounded overview of things to consider when developing a security plan.

“Some of these materials included things like personal security considerations, perimeter security and layers of defense at their House of worship. Some key considerations regarding planning for active assailant situations and then the emergency operations and security planning tools that will arm them with the information and the guidance to make good decisions and hopefully save lives in the event something catastrophic happens at their place of worship.” says Swenson.

One factor addressed during the meeting is the shortage of law enforcement officers in Aroostook County and the often wide coverage areas for state and county law enforcement, which could impact response time in the event of an emergency. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan says these are things that need to be considered when developing a security plan for houses of worship in rural communities.

“I would say, most of our churches are in unorganized territories. We have our our urban churches that are men by people that we know and that law enforcement have interaction with them either monthly or weekly. It’s those outlying churches that we have to think about and they also have to think these are why we have these type programs to prepare them for that, that terrible event that if it ever comes.” says Gahagan.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

