Houlton Regional CEO Reflects on Career in the County

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Houlton Regional Hospital is saying goodbye to its CEO, Shawn Anderson this week. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard caught up with him to reflect on his time working in Aroostook County’s health field.

“Over the last 27 or 28 years I’ve really woken up every day with one intention and that is to make the health care lives of Aroostook County citizens better in some small way. Aroostook County has been home my entire life, so this is a new venture for me.”

Shawn Anderson has been CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital since 2020, prior to that he served as the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer. In almost 3 decades time, Anderson has worked in a number of health care organizations in Aroostook County including Cary Medical Center, Horizons Health Services, and Visiting Nurses of Aroostook. Anderson says though the County will always be home, opportunity down in Portland calls.

“I’m stepping out of direct health care for this next step in my career but to move into an industry that is in support of hospitals and that is as the President-Elect and CEO of Medical Mutual Insurance Company of Maine. Medical Mutual supplies insurance for medical provider and practice insurance for about 38 hospitals and about 4000 physicians throughout the state’s of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.”

Anderson reflects on the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the most trying times of his career and shares a few of the lessons he learned.

“The takeaways that came through loud and clear over and over and over again, that regardless of size, if a team of individuals are dedicated to the effort, everyone grabbing the rope and pulling together in the same direction. There’s nothing like a pandemic, we’ve learned, to bring that out of a team of individuals at the hospitals, but also, when push comes to shove. The 4 hospitals of Aroostook county came together in a very solid way to work together for the benefit of Aroostook County citizens through the pandemic and that needs to continue.”

As he looks back on decades of work in healthcare administration, Anderson has a few words for those who helped him get to where he is today.

“To the people of Aroostook County thank you for a wonderful life, this will always be home. To the people of the greater Houlton area thank you for making me feel warmly welcomed over my 5 years here and to the staff and medical staff here at Houlton regional hospital, it’s been a great ride. I hope that in some small way I have given enough to make Houlton regional hospital a little better than when I came.”

Though the successor to his position has not been named, and wont be until the Board of Trustee’s announce their decision. Anderson’s advice to his successor is to take the time to know the staff, the patients and the community.

Brian Bouchard, Newssource8

