A Mission to Bring in New Mainers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - NMCC and Northern Maine Growth Initiatives have a mission to help the county’s population grow. David Daigler the President of Maine Community College System (MCCS) was at NMCC yesterday. According to Daigler, the number of job opportunities outweighs the number of people looking to take those jobs. This is why NMCC brought aboard a workforce Coordinator for New Mainers.

Daigler said, “We had a conversation with the Northern Maine Growth Initiative. We were able to show data where low-income jobs in America have actually declined. Low-skill jobs associated with low-income jobs have actually declined since the pandemic.”

This is why NMCC brought aboard a workforce coordinator for New Mainers. Victoire Liwanga took on the role.

Liwanga said, “Here I serve as a bridge between the Northern Growth Initiative -- which is a task force comprised of local businesses and organizations and the immigrant community in Southern Maine.”

Liwanga knows firsthand what it’s like to find opportunities in a new area.

Liwanga said, “I am an immigrant myself, and without a workforce program here that I get in the Southern Maine I would not be in front of you here. So it’s very important to help people. So I’m able to be here today to help other people who are like me to be able to restart a life here in the US and especially in the Northern Maine where there is a lot of opportunity.”

The goal is to help the county by connecting refugees and asylum seekers with opportunities that Northern Maine has to offer in hopes of keeping them here and growing the population.

Liwanga said, “Together we can know how to help the county first and also bringing people here so the county can grow. And we need everyone. We need the community to be involved because those people we are going to bring here, they need to feel welcomed. They need to feel like they belong to this community.”

The next step will be to move New Mainers into on-campus housing at NMCC to help them go to school and find work.

