Narcan Training at UMFK

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - UMFK had its first Narcan training course in collaboration with AMHC, UMFK’s Behavioral Science program, and UMPI’s Social Work program.

Shawn Graham, who is a professor at UMFK, said, “It was really to help educate everyone to what Narcan is, how it works, and how it saves lives.”

Kasey Jordan is a student in the behavioral science program at UMFK.

Jordan said, “I think one of the best things about having this training at UMFK is being able to hear from the experts. We not only have that from everyday class but now we get it outside of classes where everybody can join.”

The training had over 60 people attend. It was open to all students, staff, and faculty.

Jordan “I think it’s very huge because we are a rural community so services are kind of far and wide sometimes so being able to have training like this up here is highly important otherwise we might have to go all the way down to Bangor which is a good drive away.”

Folks who attended the Narcan training learned what it is, how to use it, and what signs to look for to know when to use it.

Jordan “It’s not very hard to administer at all. It’s not like an EpiPen where if you miss it could be consequential. So even if you do use it and it may not be the case of a substance overdose it won’t do any harm.”

Graham hopes that these trainings help people look beyond the stigmas associated with substance addiction.

Graham “And I think it really helps people understand the gravity of what we’re facing in terms of synthetics like fentanyl being introduced well beyond heroin. But that it’s in Methamphetamine and a lot of other drugs and the dangers that come with that. How to recognize when an overdose might be happening and what they can do about it. Narcan is one way that we can save people’s lives.”

UMFK plans to do more of these trainings in the future with the hope of opening them to the community.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.