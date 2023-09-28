Smoky Skies Expected Tomorrow, Along with a Few Clouds by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After more sunshine during the day today, temperatures were once again able to warm up across the county. High temperatures today reached the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places. Winds have been light for much of the day today, and haven’t had much of an impact on temperatures. Light winds tonight will help more fog to develop during the early morning hours of Friday. Fog burns off just after sunrise, before a few clouds work their way into the region during the day tomorrow. High pressure will still be in control of our weather, but will weaken as it moves back to the west going into the weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures are still expected this weekend thanks to a change in wind direction, as southerly winds bring warmer air back into the county.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clear skies and light winds providing the perfect environment for radiational cooling and development of fog between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places by tomorrow morning. Some of the valleys and fog prone places are most likely to see fog development during the early morning hours of Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

After fog burns off during the morning hours tomorrow, expect a mixture of sunshine and haze during the day. Southerly winds are expected to bring the plume of smoke that’s lingering just off the coast of the state back northward tomorrow, resulting in hazy weather during the day tomorrow, even lingering into the weekend. The good news is that the smoke in this plume has had a chance to disperse a bit, resulting in not as much haze expected tomorrow and Saturday. I think it will still be noticeable for most, especially by the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today thanks to smoke and haze working over the region. High temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. Southerly winds will try to bring warmer air into the region, but won’t have much success in doing so.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

