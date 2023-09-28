Steve Perreault hangs up whistle after 41 years coaching Middle School soccer

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Many sub varsity coaches have a goal of coaching at the varsity level at some point. A Caribou Middle School Coach spent his entire career of 41 years coaching middle school soccer. Steve Perreault is hanging up the whistle after over four decades of being on the sidelines.

Steve Perreault):” I continued it because I wanted to make a difference in their lives. I want them to know that athletics and honor and discipline and all of those things go together. I have done it forever and ever because of that. I like to make an impact. If everybody impacts in their community and this is my way of making an impact.”

Perreault taught at the Middle School throughout most of his career. He said that he was able to build a connection with his players because he worked in the same building. He said that he felt it was important to be a role model for student athletes and that is one of the reasons he never attempted to move up the coaching ranks

Perreault:” There is a huge importance with an educator teaching them as well as coaching them. It keeps everybody attuned to what we want and that is why I stayed there. I wanted tocoach the young men that I was teaching.”

Athletic Administrator Evan Graves and Caribou Community School Principal Leland Caron made a presentation to Perreault before his final home game.

(Evan Graves):” The consistency of the program. To have him teach not only the skills, but all the other pieces is huge. What he meant to the community is beyond words.”

Perreault has now coached two generations of soccer players.

Perreault:” They are now fathers, and some are grandfathers. Their boys played for me, and they come back or I watch their successes as they go to High School and some in College.”

The veteran coach also spent over 35 years coaching Basketball at the Middle School

Perreault:” Without my wife for all these decades, I couldn’t have done it either. You have to have someone cover for you when you get home at 8 or 9 o’clock at night. She was there for me.”

Perreault said that he will be able to watch his Grandson Hayden who is now in 4th grade play sports. Coaching at the Middle School or sub-varsity level may not come with the same pressure as coaching a varsity team, but there is still pressure from within yourself to do well.

Perreault:” We all want to do the best for our players and prepare them as best as we can. That pressure come from me and no one else.”

Perreault said that he will miss being on the sidelines and the interaction with the student athletes. He hopes that he has made a difference in many of his athletes and former athletes lives.

Perreault:” I will hope that the young men that I have coached over the decades will continue on, and maybe become coaches themselves. At least coach their own children and maybe give back to the communities that they live in in the same way.”

