Organizations Stepping into Gear with Possible Government Shutdown Looming

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The possible Government shutdown threatens to slow down and stop many services. This would make it hard for many people on a day-to-day basis. Organizations around the county are preparing in case the shutdown happens. With the possibility of a government shutdown looming, organizations in the County, such as ACAP and Catholic Charities are working to ensure County folks who rely on these services won’t see an interruption.

ACAP Executive Director and CEO, Jason Parent said, “So we drawn down as much of the federal funds for our program as we can to be able to maintain operations. For other programs that do have state pass-throughs like the Women, Infants, and Children or WIC program. We’ve been working with our state contacts and the state is willing to support those programs for a definite period of time.”

Catholic Charities of Maine Director of Hunger and Relief Services, Dixie Shaw said, “So I always say that I would like to have enough food so that we could be completely self-sufficient to supply the people here of Aroostook County for at least 6 months.”

Because many programs and organizations are being proactive, it will be business as usual, even if a shutdown happens, for at least a few weeks.

Parent said, “If we would be moving in a government shutdown position beyond the month of November it would be a dramatic impact and a challenging impact on the people of Aroostook County who rely on us for home energy assistance service I think that we would also see an impact on some of the other programs of which the drawdowns that we’ve been able to do for the time being to maintain operations moving through any government shutdown for a very finite period of time those would start to catch up with us.”

Should the shutdown happen, Shaw encourages anyone impacted to reach out for help if needed, even if you think you don’t qualify.

Shaw said, “When we had the shutdown last time at the federal level I think initially a lot of people didn’t realize that there was help available because they may be over income on a normal time but when your income stops we often say in the Feeding People Business that we’re all one paycheck from a food pantry.”

Both organizations encourage folks affected by the possible government shutdown to seek out their services. To learn more about who would be affected folks can go online to reuters.com

