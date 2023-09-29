Some Clouds Possible, Mild Temperatures Continue

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday! After another day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures over the 70 degree mark, the sunshine does look to continue. However, there will be a few passing clouds possible causing the sunshine to become a bit more filtered specifically going into the afternoon and evening.

Dense Fog Advisory (WAGM)

The National Weather Service has placed the county in a dense fog advisory through 9 o’clock this morning. Once we start to see temperatures begin to warm up, we will start to see more of the patchy areas of dense fog that have developed begin to burn off. In the meantime, you’ll want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time out on the roads this morning as visibility has been significantly reduced in some spots in the eastern half of the county.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we will see some passing clouds going throughout the daytime is because we do have a stronger stationary system out in the Atlantic. That is currently providing quite a bit of heavy rainfall to areas like New Jersey and parts of southern Connecticut. The stronger dome of high pressure overhead keeps this system from bringing us any rain here locally, but limited amounts of cloud cover will reach to the north.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s for another day. Going hour by hour for you, some cloud cover is possible to start the morning off, but I’m not expecting it to hinder the sunshine by much. The best chance for seeing more cloud cover will be centered towards later on in the afternoon. Based on the position of this system, a lot of the cloud cover we do see will be mainly centered towards areas in the southern half of the county. Any cloud cover that we do see will be quick to move out of the region and will lead us to clearing skies overnight. Waking up tomorrow, it’s very likely we will see more patchy areas of fog develop along with some patchy areas of frost mainly in areas like the valley where temperatures will cool off a bit further. Lows across the region will fall back into the low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The full sunshine returns tomorrow and will allow highs to stay well into the low 70s by the afternoon. Sunday is my pick day of the weekend because temperatures will have a better chance at reaching the middle 70s by the afternoon.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.