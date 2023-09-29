Throwback Thursday - Fall Foliage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As autumn descends upon us, many look forward to the dazzling hues of fall foliage. It’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

Whether you’re planning a scenic drive or just enjoy the fall colors while harvesting potatoes, autumn in Aroostook County is surely a sight to behold. For those who classify themselves as “Leaf Peepers” the natural beauty of the county can draw in tourists. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 2012 where WAGM Reporter Kelly O’Mara offered some insights on the leaf-peeping season.

Leaf peepers get ready because the leaves are starting to change in the County.

“Just like you would see with the snow conditions and everything else, we are a little more cool to the north and we have that change, that transition that occurs first and then it just kind of keeps working south” says Justin Carney – Forest Ranger.

As of right now, most of the trees, like this one, haven’t started to change yet, but Carney says, it wont be long, in fact only a couple more weeks, before you’ll really start to see those beautiful colors emerge.

“I don’t know what kind of impact the temperature, or the dry conditions that we’ve had in the last few months is gonna have, but I still suspect it’s going to be a pretty good season.”

To stay up to date on how the foliage is progressing and where the best spots for leaf peeping are, you can visit mainefoliage.com, which will begin publishing foliage reports Wednesday September 12th and continue through the fall foliage season.

“Grab your family, load them in the mini van and go find a back road in Aroostook County or Maine in general or a hiking trail like this at Haystack and take in the sights and views that Maine has to offer.”

Sights and views that people have been enjoying for generations.

Kelly O’Mara, NewsSource8

And coming up on this week’s Follow Up Friday, Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick will take a look at this year’s foliage.

