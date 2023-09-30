Limestone to Continue Providing Fire Services to Loring

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Select Board of Limestone voted unanimously Friday evening to continue providing fire services to the Loring Development Authority for the remainder of the year.

A select board meeting was held to discuss a proposal made by the LDA. The board immediately went into an executive session, followed by public comment. A meeting was arranged for Thursday, October 5th between the Limestone Select Board and Carl Flora along with the Loring Development Authority Board to discuss additional negotiable matters. It was stated prior to the vote that Loring Development Authority has agreed to pay 35,000 dollars to continue receiving fire support from the town.

“To continue fire protection services with LDA for the remainder of the year. And that’s it on that, and the rest of it we’ll resolve. All those in favor? Those opposed? Carl, you have fire protection.” - Randy Brooker – Chairman, Limestone Select Board

No mention was made of the 1.24 million dollar bill Limestone claims is owed to them for the past 8 years of fire support. WAGM will continue to follow this story as it develops.

