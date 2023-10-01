14-year-old suffers gunshot to head after getting hold of unsecured gun, police say

By Olivia Kalentek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head after he got access to a firearm at a Connecticut home.

The Watertown Police Department said the boy was injured Saturday afternoon around 12:30 at a home in the Oakville neighborhood.

Officials said the boy had gotten a hold of a gun leading up to the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

No other information is currently available.

