Caribou receives grant to improve riverfront

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The City of Caribou was awarded a grant to start work on a riverfront project that’s been in the works for two years.

Caribou received a $472,550 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission, which awarded $43.6 million in grants through their Catalyst Program. The City of Caribou is one of four Aroostook County municipalities to receive this grant, the others being Presque Isle, Houlton and Eagle Lake.

Penny Thompson, the Caribou city manager, says the funds will be used to purchase two riverfront properties. One property will be demolished, while the other will be restored. “It is for a riverfront project, including a riverfront master plan,” Thompson explains, “which the city has been working to fund for two years now since the Caribou Renaissance Committee was formed by the City Council in 2021.”

Thompson says that the project will create a community location for residents and tourists on the river. “The city didn’t own anything down on the riverfront to make an anchor for their riverfront efforts, and that was something that was holding back the Caribou Riverfront Renaissance Committee,” she says. “So, when there were two adjacent properties that were for sale we felt that there was an opportunity there for the city to establish an anchor property on the riverfront.”

The city council will reach out to the community to find the best use for the properties. Thompson says they will encourage community input. “What will happen with the properties – we hope – is maybe something we haven’t even thought of,” Thompson says. “When we’re doing this outreach and our community comes out they may have a better idea than we ever thought about for the properties.”

Thompson says this project will increase tourism in Caribou and provide its residents and visitors with more opportunities. “Our Parks and Rec department do a fantastic job maintaining our snowmobile trails and ATV trails, walking trails, we have cross country,” Thompson states. “Everything you could want you can do here in Caribou, and it’s only going to build on that.”

Thompson hopes there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to show the properties to the public by the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.