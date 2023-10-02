Cloud Cover Works in Later Tonight, with a Mixture of Sunshine and Clouds Expected this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a beautiful weekend outside with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, we saw a similar story stepping out the door today. One of the other big differences today versus the weekend was less smoke and haze in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This left us with more blue sky sunshine both yesterday and today. Changes are on the way for tomorrow as a weak disturbance tries to move overhead. This will bring more cloud cover to the forecast late tonight into tomorrow. Cloud cover will also bring the chance for isolated showers tomorrow night, before nicer weather returns by Wednesday afternoon. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected Thursday, before cloud cover overspreads the region by the end of the work week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows a mixture of clear skies and clouds expected across the county. Fog is less likely to form tonight as temperatures don’t fall back as close to the dew points. Low temperatures tonight end up falling back into the lower to mid 50s for most places during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Any cloud cover in place during the overnight hours will work to keep warmer temperatures in place. Light southwesterly winds are expected between now and tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with some clouds working through the region, with a better chance of seeing cloud cover coming during the afternoon hours. Clouds are expected to increase, and eventually bring isolated to scattered showers to the region tomorrow night. Showers aren’t expected to amount to much, with most of the activity tapering off before sunrise Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb once again into the lower 70s for most places by the afternoon hours. Winds will be shifting during the day from the west into the northwest, but are expected to remain light through tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

