Follow Up Friday: Fall Foliage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With peak foliage on the way, meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains what we can expect for foliage this season.

We are just one week into fall 2023 and one of things we certainly look forward to in the fall season is that foliage. Now in terms of where we stand right now in terms of foliage across the county, we’re now into that moderate range, so thirty to fifty percent of color on the leaves on the trees. if you remember at this point back last week, we were showing very low colors across the county. But now, the county is not disappointing in terms of foliage looking at some of these images here. Now, the state of Maine is divided into a total of seven sections when it comes to fall foliage. You can see some of the downstate region still into that low range in terms of color on the trees. But there’s a reason why we have seen more of that moderate range of color across the county.

So what are some key roles that play a factor in how much foliage we do see? Well, you want a stretch of warm and sunny days. If you have a lack of precipitation, it helps the colors become more apparent on the leaves on the trees and that’s something we have seen for the first week of fall here and those temperatures have stayed well above average as well. Now in addition to that, you want some cooler nights. But, those temperatures have to be above the freezing mark and if you remember the past couple of days here, we’ve seen those overnight lows fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s, so on the cooler side but they are staying above the freezing mark also allowing those colors to become more apparent on the trees. And the final factor would be the moisture in the soil. If you have a summer drought, it can put a lot of stress on the trees, so what that means is that rather than seeing more of those colors becoming more apparent throughout the fall foliage season, the leaves actually drop down to the ground before they can increase their amount of color. We’ve seen the exact opposite this summer where we’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall, so that only has helped to increase some of the colors on the leaves on the trees. Now, on average peak fall foliage season occurs right around the first week of October which is not too far ahead of us at this point. So I’m expecting things to ramp up in terms of color through the course of the next couple of weeks or so until we reach peak fall foliage season.

