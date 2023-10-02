MSAD 70 is promoting kindness to their students and community

HODGON, Maine (WAGM) - The Hodgon school district received a federal grant called the Stronger Connections Grant, which is being used to decrease bullying and improve community connections. This week they are hosting a series of interactive talks and trainings about promoting kindness in their school.

The Hodgon School district received a $200,000 in funding from the grant. Using a portion of this grant, the school invited a member of Rachel’s Challenge to deliver talks to the students. Rachel’s Challenge is a kindness program that has trained 30 million students, educators and parents nation-wide.

DeeDee Cooper, a presenter for Rachel’s Challenge, explains the benefits that the program has on school communities. “We receive letters at Rachel’s Challenge every year about students who decided not to commit suicide, about students who decided to turn over a new leaf and be kind to their classmates,” Cooper says. “We have to be careful that we’re kind to other people, we’re taking care of people, because we all matter.”

The program was created in honor of Rachel Scott, who was the first victim in the Columbine shooting and who practiced acts of kindness her entire life. “When you hear the story of Rachel Scott you realize that truly one act of kindness can start a chain reaction,” Cooper said.

Going forward, the Hodgon schools will create a ‘chain’ of kindness, which involves the students building a physical chain from the acts of kindness they perform for one another. The links will be made up of pieces of paper that are taped into rings. Leslee Mahon, who wrote the application for the Stronger Connections Grant, explains how the chain will work. “Any time you see a positive impact someone’s making you can write it on a link – a chain link – and connect all the links and run them all the way through the school and show the power of paying it forward and starting a chain reaction,” Mahon says.

The training is offered to people of all ages, and each training is accommodated to be age appropriate for the students. “I don’t think you’re ever too young to learn about the importance of kindness,” Cooper says. The program teaches lessons on how to include others, spread kindness, and be a positive influence in the community. This program is accessible to all, Cooper says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in elementary school or you’re retired, doesn’t matter your age, where you come from, your background, for all of us kindness matters,” Cooper says.

Matthew Oliver, the principal of Mill Pond School, says that the program will help build a stronger community at the Hodgon schools. “[Rachel’s Challenge] promotes kindness, compassion, empathy, thinking beyond themselves for the benefit of others . . . we’re just trying to all pull together and be one unit for all the kids.”

The Rachel’s Challenge training is available to all community members, too. MSAD 70 is hosting a community presentation on the evening of Tuesday, October 3 at the Hodgon High School. The sophomore class of the high school is offering free childcare services so parents can attend, and there will be a bake sale, too.

Rachel’s Challenge is one of multiple programs MSAD 70 will participate in with funding from the Stronger Connections Grant. On International Peace Day, the school participated in a project called Pinwheels for Peace, and another speaker will be coming later this year to focus on kindness. Mahon says this grant will help the school long term. “We have follow up programs for three years in order to make sure that this is continuing,” she says.

Additionally, Mahon commented on why kindness and anti-bullying programs are critical to schools in northern Maine. “Aroostook County is lucky to have a small school environment, and that can make more of an impact because your really can touch every person in your district.”

