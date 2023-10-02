Ricker College alumni travel to Houlton for Homecoming reunion

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Ricker College hosted a Homecoming Reunion event, which brought alumni to Houlton from across the country. Ricker College was founded in 1848 and closed in 1978.

Roughly 115 alumni registered for the Homecoming activities that took place throughout the last weekend in September, 2023. Alumni gather to celebrate 175 years since Ricker education began. Karen Donato, the organizer of the event, said that many of the registered alumni traveled from different areas of the country.

Bill Binford, an alumnus who is originally from New Jersey, made the drive up to Houlton from his current home in Portland, Maine. “It’s a heck of a ride but it’s nice to come back,” Binford acknowledged.

Some alumni said that they noticed significant changes in the town since they graduated. Ricardo Osborne, an alumnus who now lives in Florida, had only returned to Houlton a couple times since he graduated. “I took a walk downtown, I saw the change,” Osborne said. “Things have changed in a very positive way.”

Osborne continued that he saw a lot of “modernization” within the businesses of Houlton’s downtown area. “There’s been a lot of improvement made in Houlton since my tenure here 50 years ago.”

Fran and Bruce Carlson, who met at Ricker College and married shortly after graduating, said they had only returned to Houlton once since graduating. “[We last visited] just a few years after we graduated so not much had changed then,” Fran said. “But now, I’m blown away. I can’t believe it, it’s so built up.”

Gary Bossie, a Ricker College alumnus who has lived in Houlton for roughly 40 years, commented on the loss the town has seen since the college closed. “The Town of Houlton has certainly missed not having Ricker College for these past 45 years,” Bossie said. “The activities are considerably different without the college. We don’t have wonderful concerts, dramatic productions, that sort of thing.”

Gary Bossie is also the Executive Director of the Ricker College Foundation. “This program of ours was set up primarily for Aroostook County high school graduates who wanted to fulfill their educational dreams, and we felt we were able to do that by awarding them these scholarships,” Bossie said.

Most alumni agreed that Houlton had a lasting impact on them, especially due to the rural community of the town. Osborne, who originally came to Ricker College from New York, remarked that the cultural differences taught him important lessons. “There were very few students who looked like me at the time, so it was a nice transition for me to learn to live with and understand other cultures and other people,” Osborne explained. “That really kept me throughout most of my life in terms of appreciating the diversity of America and the diversity of this country.”

Binford said that the small community of Houlton allowed the students to create meaningful relationships within their community. “That was a beautiful moment in time,” he said. “This tiny town brought together a whole bunch of people that are still friends to this day.”

The Homecoming consisted of social events, a tour of Houlton and surrounding areas, a visit to the Ricker Room at the Historical Museum, and the unveiling of two new Ricker benches that are located outside the Houlton Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.